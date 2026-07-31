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Noticias Principales

Incendio de vegetación provoca tráfico en el Freeway 10

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Published 8:11 AM

Bomberos trabajaron contra reloj para controlar un incendio de vegetación que provocó problemas de tráfico sobre los carriles con dirección al este del Freeway 10, cerca de Jefferson Street.

El incendio fue reportado ayer alrededor de las 5:10 de la tarde.

De acuerdo con la Patrulla de Caminos de California, el fuego comenzó en un árbol y posteriormente se extendió al camellón central de la autopista.

Alrededor de las 5:45 de la tarde, el tráfico ya presentaba importantes retrasos cerca de Cook Street mientras los equipos de emergencia combatían las llamas.

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Nancy Prado

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