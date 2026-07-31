Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Los recortes federales al programa SNAP podrían aumentar la demanda en todo el valle

By
Updated
today at 11:36 PM
Published 10:48 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - El mes pasado, el Congreso aprobó la ley "Big Beautiful Bill", la cual recorta la asistencia sanitaria y la ayuda alimentaria para millones de personas en todo el país.

En nuestro valle, son las personas mayores, las familias con bajos ingresos y los veteranos los que están sufriendo las consecuencias de la supresión de estos programas.

Le explicamos cómo el banco regional de alimentos FIND está dando un paso al frente para intentar ayudar a los necesitados.

Para consultar la lista de Centros de Recursos Familiares del condado de Riverside, visita https://rccfc.org/about-family-resource-centers

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Hernán Quintas

Hernán Quintas es actualmente presentador y reportero de noticias Telemundo 15

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.