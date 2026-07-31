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Noticias Principales

Se han restablecido las líneas del 911 en Palm Springs y Cathedral City

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Updated
today at 1:30 AM
Published 5:37 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Se han restablecido las líneas del 911 en Palm Springs y Cathedral City tras una interrupción del servicio que comenzó el viernes por la tarde.

Los departamentos de policía de Palm Springs y Cathedral City anunciaron que el servicio del 911 se restableció poco después de la 1:00 de la madrugada del sábado.

El Departamento de Policía de Cathedral City (CCPD) ha señalado que, si tienes algún problema al marcar el 911, debes ponerte en contacto con tu operador de telefonía móvil o avisar al Departamento de Policía de Cathedral City a través de su línea para casos que no sean de emergencia.

El corte de suministro se produjo poco antes de las 5:30 de la tarde el viernes. No se ha facilitado ninguna información sobre la causa.

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