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Noticias Principales

Arrestan a hombre tras enfrentamiento con la policía en Cathedral City

KESQ
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New
Published 8:21 AM

Un hombre de 42 años fue arrestado el viernes pasado después de un enfrentamiento con la policía en Cathedral City.

El incidente comenzó alrededor de la 1 de la tarde en el área de Whispering Palms.

Los agentes acudieron al lugar para cumplir una orden de arresto relacionada con una investigación por agresión con un arma mortal.

De acuerdo con la policía, el sospechoso se negó a salir de la vivienda a pesar de recibir repetidas instrucciones de los oficiales.

Mientras las autoridades mantenían el perímetro, el hombre comenzó a llamar al 911. Un negociador de crisis estableció comunicación telefónica con el sospechoso para tratar de resolver la situación de manera pacífica.

El equipo SWAT fue activado; sin embargo, el hombre se entregó a las autoridades antes de que los agentes especializados llegaran al lugar.

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Nancy Prado

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