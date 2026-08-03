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Noticias Principales

Decomisan más de 20 millones de dólares en cocaína en la frontera de Calexico

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Published 8:07 AM

Agentes federales decomisaron un cargamento de cocaína con un valor superior a los 20 millones de dólares en el puerto de entrada de Calexico.

Las autoridades encontraron 366 paquetes de cocaína, con un peso de más de mil libras, ocultos en el piso de un camión de carga y un remolque de plataforma.

El conductor fue arrestado y acusado de importar cocaína de manera ilegal a Estados Unidos. Posteriormente, se declaró no culpable durante su primera comparecencia ante la corte.

Las autoridades informaron que este es el segundo decomiso de cocaína más grande registrado este año en el Distrito Sur de California. El mayor ocurrió en mayo, cuando se aseguraron drogas con un valor superior a los 45 millones de dólares en un túnel subterráneo que cruzaba la frontera.

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Nancy Prado

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