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Noticias Principales

El Valle de Coachella tendrá su primera preparatoria con créditos universitarios

Jesus Reyes
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Published 8:03 AM

El Distrito Escolar Unificado de Palm Springs y el College of the Desert anunciaron la apertura de la primera Middle College High School del Valle de Coachella, la cual iniciará clases durante el ciclo escolar 2027-2028.

Será la primera preparatoria de este tipo en la región y ofrecerá a los estudiantes la oportunidad de cursar materias de preparatoria y universidad al mismo tiempo.

Con este programa, los alumnos podrán obtener créditos de ambos niveles educativos, lo que les permitirá ahorrar tiempo y dinero mientras se preparan para continuar sus estudios.

La nueva escuela estará ubicada junto al nuevo campus del College of the Desert en Palm Springs, lo que facilitará que los estudiantes se trasladen diariamente entre sus clases de preparatoria y universidad.

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