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Noticias Principales

Incendio de vegetación y estructuras provoca apagón en Desert Hot Springs

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Published 8:18 AM

Bomberos respondieron ayer alrededor de las 7 de la mañana a un incendio de vegetación y estructuras en Desert Hot Springs.

El fuego se registró en el área de Bubbling Wells Road y la avenida 18, donde varias cuadrillas acudieron tras el reporte de aproximadamente cuatro acres de maleza y palmeras en llamas.

Las autoridades informaron que varias estructuras auxiliares también resultaron afectadas por el incendio.

Todos los ocupantes fueron evacuados de manera segura y no se reportaron personas lesionadas.

El incendio provocó un apagón que afectó a aproximadamente 1,400 clientes del servicio eléctrico.

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Nancy Prado

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