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Noticias Principales

Un hombre enfrentará sentencia por abuso sexual de dos menores en Banning

RivCo DA's Office
By
New
Published 8:10 AM

Un hombre de 21 años, residente de Banning, será sentenciado el próximo 28 de agosto tras declararse culpable de abusar sexualmente de dos niños y grabar los hechos en video.

El acusado, identificado como John Edward Lario, aceptó su responsabilidad como parte de un acuerdo con la fiscalía.

Durante una audiencia, el juez, la fiscalía y la defensa acordaron que la sentencia se llevará a cabo a finales de agosto.

El acuerdo contempla una condena de 50 años a cadena perpetua en una prisión estatal.

El acusado permanece en la cárcel con una fianza fijada en un millón de dólares.

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Nancy Prado

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