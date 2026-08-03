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Noticias Principales

Vehículo se estrella contra histórico restaurante Burger Box en Indio

KESQ
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New
Published 8:15 AM

Un histórico restaurante de Indio sufrió daños importantes después de que un vehículo se estrellara contra el edificio ayer alrededor de las 7:50 de la mañana.

El accidente ocurrió en Burger Box. Su propietario, Anthony Ruiz, informó que recibió una llamada para avisarle de lo sucedido.

Al llegar al lugar, un oficial de policía le informó que el conductor y el vehículo ya no se encontraban en la escena.

El negocio fue cubierto con paneles de madera mientras los propietarios comenzaban a evaluar los daños.

El incidente ocurre en un momento especialmente difícil para la familia, ya que Burger Box estaba a solo diez días de celebrar el primer aniversario de su reapertura.

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Nancy Prado

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