Best of Coachella Valley: A look at the winning artists, musicians and venues for the arts

We spotlighted the winners from the arts category from the Coachella Valley Best Of awards.

The Gand Band was voted best local band for the second year in a row. We sat down with the founders on their upcoming performances and their history within the valley.

Other winners highlighted include The Palm Springs Air Museum, The McCallum Theatre, Desert Rose Playhouse, Tysen Knight and the Mary Pickford Is D'Place

A full half-hour of coverage of the winners will air on Sunday, December 5, 6:30 and 11:30 pm on KESQ. Plus, in the coming weeks, we will continue to feature winners from some of the over 130 categories that you voted on! Congratulations to all the winners!