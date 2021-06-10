Join a benefit concert for Unsung Heroes in the valley
A tribute to the local musicians & artists who for too long have been prevented from making a living.
Date and time
Sun, June 13, 2021
3:00PM - 6:00PM
At the Westin Mission Hills Celebrity Room. Doors open at 2:30 p.m for General Admission tickets. First come, first serve.
Find tickets at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-benefit-concert-for-the-unsung-heroes-of-the-valley-tickets-156008077359
100% of the proceeds go back to the local artists.
Comments