One Class at a Time
‘Help kids grow and learn who they are beyond’ academics, March One Class At A Time winner

KESQ

The winner of the One Class At A Time award for March is Ms. Sarah Hadley from Nellie Coffman Middle School in Cathedral City.

Hadley said she's been teaching for 23 years and has taught elementary and middle school students. Currently, she's a Multi-tiered system of support (MTSS) coach for 900 students.

School counselors deliver Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 interventions to students as described by the MTSS model, according to the school's website. The goal is to provide curriculum that is focused on the needs of the students, their mindsets, and will help them develop and mature to their true potential.

It's a role that enables Hadley to “help the kids grow and learn who they are beyond the academic wells,” according to Hadley. 

Some of the activities she's been able to facilitate for her students has included raising chickens, growing a garden, and trying new things, including foods from the garden and eggs from the chickens.

"I'm in classrooms, I'm in the cafeteria, I'm in passing periods, I have my space where I kind of am a life coach for them," said Hadley.

She said she plans to use the $777 dollar award, made possible through News Channel 3's partnership with the Walter Clark Legal Group, to purchase supplies for her classroom.

If you know a deserving teacher you'd like to nominate, or you're an educator and would like to nominate yourself, be sure to do so here: https://kesq.com/one-class-at-a-time/#//

