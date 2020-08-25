Yucca Valley Walmart won’t accept computer return from senior directed to self quarantine

Money

A Morongo Valley senior citizen tells News Channel 3 that Walmart in Yucca Valley won't allow him to return a computer he purchased at the store.

The man tells us he was recently directed by a public health official to self quarantine after he came in contact with another person who tested positive for Covid-19.

The senior citizen was quarantining at home during the last 10 days when he otherwise would have been able to comply with Walmart's 15 day return policy for electronics.

Today News Channel 3 will learn more about the man's claim, and we'll contact Walmart on his behalf in an attempt to help him find resolution.

