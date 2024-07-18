Secret Service calls right-wing media attacks on female agents ‘baseless’ and ‘disgusting’

By Hadas Gold, CNN

(CNN) — The US Secret Service pushed back Thursday against recent criticism from right-wing media personalities and lawmakers blaming female agents for security failures during the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

In the wake of the Saturday shooting, some right-wing media figures focused their attention on the female agents on stage with Trump, claiming they couldn’t properly protect someone bigger and taller than themselves, or that they didn’t act in a professional manner.

Edited videos that have garnered millions of views on social media as supposed evidence of female incompetence, showed a female Secret Service agent seemingly struggling to holster her gun amid the chaotic scene as a group of agents escorted Trump to his motorcade.

Law enforcement professionals, including a former Secret Service deputy director, have strenuously pushed back on the narrative that has been promoted on Fox News and by billionaire X owner Elon Musk, who has pledged his support for Trump.

In a statement Thursday to CNN, the Secret Service blasted misogynist claims that the female agents were incapable of protecting Trump.

“It is an insult to the women of our agency to imply that they are unqualified based on gender. Such baseless assertions undermine the professionalism, dedication and expertise of our workforce,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. “Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion ensures that we attract the best talent, fostering a robust and effective team that reflects the society we serve.”

Figures on the right, including some members of Congress, have also baselessly claimed that Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was only appointed to the role because of diversity initiatives. She is the second female Secret Service director in the agency’s history.

“We stand united against any attempt to discredit our personnel and their invaluable contributions to our mission and are appalled by the disparaging and disgusting comments against any of our personnel,” Guglielmi said.

Associations that represent women in law enforcement have also reacted to the unfounded attacks on female agents with disappointment and alarm.

“Statements blaming this shooting on efforts to promote gender equity are disingenuous at best and deeply dangerous at worst,” a group of associations, including Women in Federal Law Enforcement, International Association of Women Police, and National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, said in a statement.

Research has shown that efforts to expand the pool of qualified applicants for law enforcement positions “makes us all safer and say they do not advocate for hiring solely based on gender or lowering standards in any way,” they said.

“We must reject all bad-faith efforts to seek to score political points at the expense of our safety. This is the most recent effort to sow division and blame by attacking diversity initiatives for everything from airline safety catastrophes to bridge collapse to bank failures,” the groups said.

