Indio police investigate fatal stabbing in front of Circle K

News

A stabbing in the southwest corner of Jefferson and Highway 111 has turned fatal leaving one man dead.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of Circle K in Indio around 12:55 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers received a call of "suspects fighting" and witnessed a male victim with multiple stab wounds upon arrival.

The victim was transported to the hospital by CAL Fire where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident and no suspects have been arrested.

Officials ask anyone who has information to call Coachella Valley crime stoppers at 760-341-STOP.