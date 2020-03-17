Palm Desert declares local emergency, closes city hall & other facilities

News

The City of Palm Desert declared a local emergency on Tuesday and ordered the closure of city hall and other municipal facilities for at least two weeks.

Police and fire protection as well as other public safety-related municipal services, including building inspections and code compliance, will continue to operate without interruption.

People who need to conduct business with the City are encouraged to use online resources including Palm Desert’s e-gov website - CityofPalmDesert.org. The public can also continue to send emails with questions or concerns to information@cityofpalmdesert.org.

"Palm Desert cares deeply about the health and well-being of its residents, business community, visitors, and staff. We have been working closely with Riverside County, the agency responsible for providing public health services in Palm Desert, on how to promptly and thoughtfully respond to the pandemic and the many challenges it poses. We will continue to quickly implement all directives from Riverside County Public Health, which has the expertise and authority to order closures that impact private businesses within the County," reads a notice by the city.

Palm Desert joins Palm Springs, Indio, and Cathedral City in proclaiming a local emergency.

Palm Springs took it a step further and closed all bars and nightclubs in the city.

Indio, Cathedral City, and Palm Desert have not issued similar orders at this time.

Desert Hot Springs has not declared a local emergency, but officials have taken to enact operational changes at City Hall. Officials postponed the March 17 City Council Meeting and canceled this month's Public Safety Commission Meeting. A number of other Senior focused events have been postponed.

Health officials said anyone who thinks they might be experiencing symptoms of the virus and want to be seen at Eisenhower Health should call the hospital hotline first at 760-837-8988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

Residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread: