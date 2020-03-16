Cathedral City council holding an emergency meeting at 4 p.m.

Coronavirus

Cathedral City mayor John Aguilar called for an emergency meeting of the city council today at 4 p.m.

Three items are listed on the agenda including a resolution proclaiming the existence of a local emergency due to coronavirus pandemic.

If the council passes the resolution, Cathedral City would join Palm Springs and Indio in declaring a local emergency.

Among the changes to Palm Springs as a result of the emergency order included an advisory notice to all businesses and locations open to the public to limit their occupancy by half of their current legal limit.

Indio's proclamation does not affect bars and restaurants.

"This local proclamation will support the City’s planning and response efforts, and is a signal to the community that the City is prepared to mobilize local resources, coordinate interagency response, and use mutual aid in the event the COVID-19 virus has been introduced to the immediate area," reads the City of Indio's news release.

As of 3/16/2020, there are 13 coronavirus cases in the Coachella Valley.

There are an additional two more county residents that tested positive after being on a cruise ship. Those two patients are being treated in Northern California and have not been back in the county.

This brings the total number of Riverside County cases up to 15.

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser recommends that those in the Coachella Valley who are elderly and have underlying health conditions, including individuals who are HIV positive, limit non-essential travel and avoid going out in public.

Health officials said anyone who thinks they might be experiencing symptoms of the virus and want to be seen at Eisenhower Health should call the hospital hotline first at 760-837-8988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

Residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread:

Practice social distancing, which is remaining out of places where people meet or gather and avoid using public transportation, if possible.

Do not attend work, school or events when sick. Stay home.

Cough into your elbow or tissue.

Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer often.

Stay away from anyone who is sick.

