CDC recommends coping with stress and anxiety by exercising regularly

News

With gyms shut down due to the coronavirus, Valley residents are finding new ways to get their exercise.

“I’m getting out as much as I can. I’m also doing exercise at home. I think that being outdoors just frees my mind, gives me a little more mental clarity.”

The playgrounds have been closed down, but people of all ages at this La Quinta park were playing soccer, walking, running and bike riding.

“You feel much better. You feel more engaged and you feel more like you want to do something.”

Fitness instructor Libby Valentino encourages everyone to find new ways to stay active. Another example, hiking at one of our local trails.

“Do what you can where you can, if it means going on YouTube and finding an internet class to follow or using an old video that you may need to pull out from the old archives, or even just walking around your neighborhood, something that’s going to keep you physically active is going to help so much, not just with the physical aspect, but with the mental as well.”

Exercise is encouraged, but remember to keep social distancing.

“Let’s just try to be strong and let’s just try to get some exercise and have a positive outlook and hope that this all blows over real quick without a lot of damage and hurt to people.”

The CDC also recommends getting adequate sleep and eating well-balanced meals.