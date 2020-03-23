Valley group gets crafty to help those on the frontlines during outbreak

News

“We are calling in all help on all levels," said Shelley Blume.

Shelley Blume is spearheading the Coachella Valley Mask Makers group and said she heard about the nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment and wanted to help.

“Our goal is to make sure that our frontline medical staff working on the ground are protected," said Blume.



Another volunteer lending a helping hand, a retired nurse, Suzanne Peterson.



“I know that this is real and I know how great the need is so there is love in these masks," said Peterson.

The group said they have been working hard to create and design: a disposable single use mask.

“This is a serious pandemic," said Peterson. "this how we can take care of ourselves and help to take care of those who are taking care of us."

Now, volunteers are distributing mask kits filled with supplies to make 11 masks.

“Anybody working in the hospital," said Blume. "These are not replacements by any means for the medical masks these are backup to be used by those who have nothing else."

News Channel 3 also reached out to Eisenhower Health and Desert Regional about donations of masks.

Here's Eisenhower Health's full statement:

Eisenhower Health appreciates the public’s willingness to help our health care workers with donations of PPE.

For any PPE donations from the public, our Materials Management department will work on vetting the safety of masks, gowns, etc.

The public can call our Coronavirus Hotline at 760-837-8988. Callers will then be directed to our donations hotline. The public may also email evsrequests@eisenhowerhealth.org to coordinate a donation pick-up.

At present, Eisenhower Health has enough N95 masks to meet our current needs, but are working with our vendors to procure more and appreciate all resources available to help our organization.

And Desert Regional's full statement:

We have had so many offers from the community to help with mask shortages. Thank you to everyone who has offered to make homemade masks for our caregivers. We are grateful and humbled to see the community’s readiness to support those on the frontlines of this Pandemic.

In order to protect patients, staff and the community, we are investigating the efficacy of using homemade masks in the hospital setting.

When there is guidance from the CDC, we will reach out to the community with instructions on how these should be made to best protect patients and caregivers. Again, thank you.

