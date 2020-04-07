Sheriff Bianco asks the public to comply with orders but will not be handing out tickets

News

Sheriff Bianco posted a video reaching out to the citizens of Riverside County to comply with new County orders voluntarily. The county order prohibits any gatherings of any size and the wearing of masks in public. The Sheriff stated that these are valid orders and are enforceable by fine and/or imprisonment but that this by no means indicates that we in a police state or that Marshall Law has been declared.

Deputies will not be stopping vehicles or people on the street or handing out tickets for not wearing a mask. Sheriff Bianco emphasized that the intent of this order is to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The next two to three weeks will be difficult times for first responders. If Deputies are responding to calls regarding gatherings or people not wearing masks, they will not be able to respond to the larger emergencies and critical incidents.

The Sheriff asks that the public not call 911 to report those in violation of these orders. The Sheriff asks for all residents to comply voluntarily. "Do it for your family"