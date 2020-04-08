Redlands firm providing key technology in global fight against coronavirus

California

Redlands tech giant Esri is providing key technology and expertise to governments and agencies around the world in the fight against coronavirus.

The company provides high tech mapping and data analysis tools being used in a number of ways, including powering the now famous Johns Hopkins interactive coronavirus tracking map, being watched by millions of people.

The map, which updates in real time, tracks critical data including the number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world, the number of deaths, and the number of people who have recovered from the disease.

