Fifth-grader 3D prints face shields for nurses

Coronavirus

When fifth-grader Jacob Mariscal found out about the short supply of personal protective equipment for nurses, like his mom Anna, he wanted to help.

With the help of his teacher, Paul Gordon from Cielo Vista Charter School, Mariscal began 3D printing face shields for the nurses at Eisenhower Health, where his mom works in the Lucy Curci Cancer Center.

When Jacob asked for a 3D printer for Christmas, his mom Anna said she never imagined this it how it would be put to use, but she could not be prouder of her son.

