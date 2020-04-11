Drive-up religious services allowed Easter weekend

News

After the county announcement Friday to allow "drive-up" religious services. News Channel 3 reached out to area churches to find out if any were planning drive up services for Easter Sunday.

Pastor Brenda Wood at Word of Life in Riverside said she's made arrangements to have her congregation park their cars in the church's parking lot for their service including worship and a message.

"As the cars pull up, they are spaced about 8 feet apart, everyone stays in their own vehicle," said Wood. "Everyone is wearing a mask so there is no human interaction."

Pastor Wood said she plans to use a PA system so people can hear her sermon.

At Southwest Church in Indian Wells, they will stay with their original plan for Easter with an online service.

But Executive Pastor Tim Khul said his staff considered a drive up event.

"The more we thought about it," said Khul. "It just felt like it was the wrong decision for us."

Monsignor Howard Lincoln at Sacred Heart in Palm Desert said he wishes a drive-up mass could be an option for his congregation.

"its not realistic in our church, we normally during easter we have nine masses and we draw at least 10,000 people, we don't have the parking remotely for that many cars and we just can't do that, its just not a possibility for us."

Although some churches here locally are sticking to online services for Easter, there is one church that is distributing some Easter gift bags for kids.

"We felt this was so important because social distancing doesn't mean social dis-engagement," said Obed Martinez. "We wanted in some way engage with our congregation."

"Very fortunate and blessed that people are out here just making the kids happy," said Yavonne Zapata. "Making a positive movement for everyone and families."

Pastor Obed Martinez at Destiny Church said their Easter service will also be virtual but hopes these gift bags can bring some happiness to children and families.