Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:29 pm

OPEN 4 BIZ: My Thai installs new virus-fighting ventilation system to welcome back diners

If you've gone out for a bite in the past couple of weeks in the Coachella Valley, you know that most restaurants are spacing diners out and requiring facial masks. But one spot in La Quinta is taking it a step further to keep diners' minds at ease. New Channel 3 morning anchor Angela Chen takes us to My Thai, one of the first known restaurants in the desert to install something special to protect customers.

Food / Lifestyle / Shop

Angela Chen

Angela comes to the Coachella Valley as KESQ’s morning anchor after teaching graduate school classes at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism and Communication. Learn more about Angela here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply