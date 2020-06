News

A home in La Quinta is engulfed in flames. Firefighters are currently on scene working to contain the blaze.

The fire is burning on Coldbrook Lane, near Desert Pride Park.

According to Cal Fire, the fire started in the garage and extended further into the home.

RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE - Rptd 5:23 p.m. 78000 Blk Sunbrook Ln in La Quinta. Firefighters are on scene of a well involved single family dwelling garage fire that extended into the main residence. #ColburnIncident pic.twitter.com/GGsUZm7fZC — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 17, 2020

We have a crew at the scene working on gathering details, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.