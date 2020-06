News

Firefighters are working on overhaul after a residential structure fire was reported just before 11 a.m. in Desert Hot Springs.

Firefighters responded to the 66000 block of Buena Vista Avenue after reports of light smoke showing from an attic.

The fire has been knocked down as of 11:32 a.m.

Fire officials are working on overhaul at the structure.

