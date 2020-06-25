CHP officer arrested on suspicion of workers compensation fraud

News

A California Highway Patrol officer was arrested on suspicion of Workers’ Compensation Insurance Fraud and theft on Wednesday.

Kathleen Beardsley, 46, was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where she was released on $10,500 bail on Thursday.

Beardsley is a 25-year veteran of the CHP and has been assigned to the San Gorgonio Pass Area since 2016.

According to CHP, Beardsley's arrest was the result of a seven-month-long investigation by CHP’s Workers Compensation Fraud Investigations Unit based at CHP’s Headquarters in Sacramento. Beardsley filed a workers’ compensation insurance claim on February 14, 2019. Investigators received a tip of the fraud in October.

Investigators conducted surveillance on Beardsley in which they say she was seen "engaging in activities inconsistent with the limitations outlined in her claim."

Beardsley has been placed on administrative leave and her peace officer powers removed. CHP is also conducting an internal administrative investigation.

The CHP’s Workers Compensation Fraud Investigations Unit is a specialized team that investigates allegations of workers' compensation fraud. Allegations of workers' compensation fraud may be reported by calling a toll-free Fraud Reporting Hotline (1-866-779-9237) or at https://www.chp.ca.gov/notify-chp/workers-comp-fraud