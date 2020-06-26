Road closed in Coachella following deadly hit-and-run crash

News

Grapefruit Boulevard is closed in both directions from Leoco Lane to Cesar Chavez Street following a deadly hit-and- run crash.

An unidentified woman died in the roadway, after being hit by a vehicle just before midnight Thursday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

What caused the collision is not known at this time, and it is not clear if alcohol was a factor, authorities say.

No known arrests have been made in this investigation.

