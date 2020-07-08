Skip to Content
Bicyclist struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run collision

Police said a bicyclist was struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday morning by a hit-and-run driver.

Police and medics were called to Two Bunch Palms Trail and Cholla Drive at 5:40 a.m.

They found a man on a bike who had been struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is investigating the collision.

There was no immediate word on the bicyclist's identity, a suspect vehicle, or what led up to the crash.

