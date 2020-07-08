Bicyclist struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run collision
Police said a bicyclist was struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday morning by a hit-and-run driver.
Police and medics were called to Two Bunch Palms Trail and Cholla Drive at 5:40 a.m.
They found a man on a bike who had been struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is investigating the collision.
There was no immediate word on the bicyclist's identity, a suspect vehicle, or what led up to the crash.
