Indio Senior Center to be repurposed as a daytime cooling center

News

The Indio Senior Center has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, starting Thursday, the building will be used to help people deal with the heat.

The city of Indio decided to open up limited space at the senior center to help provide more location for people to cool off during dangerous heat.

The new cooling center will be open on Thursday, August 6 and will operate Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

City officials say the cool center will have additional staffing and training to follow state guidance regarding the current Cool Center operation. Restrooms will be cleaned hourly, masks will be required, and proper social distancing will be practiced.

A maximum of ten people allowed in the provided space.

"While it is more important than ever to stay home when possible, we understand that comes with an increased financial burden. It’s expensive to run your air conditioner, fan, or other electronics and appliances all day," said Indio Mayor Glenn Miller. "By opening up part of the Indio Senior Center to help cool off, we hope to be able to mitigate some of the tough choices people are having to make right now, and provide them with emergency shelter in the event of an unexpected power outage."

List of nearby cooling centers near the Coachella Valley: