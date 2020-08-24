Worldwide Zoom outage impacts classes in Coachella Valley

Education

Video conferencing company Zoom experienced a nationwide outage on Monday morning, impacting thousands of people. The company tweeted, "If you're having trouble connecting to Zoom, we have identified the issue and are working on a fix."

Schools were one of the largest groups to be affected as many tried logging into their virtual classrooms.

Desert Sands Unified School District issued a statement Monday morning to students saying, “We have confirmed that Zoom is experiencing a wide-spread outage due to a recent system upgrade. Please login to Google classroom to access class information today. Continue to attempt to login to zoom each period as it is unknown when the system will be back up.”

“We are switching to Google Meets due to Zoom outage,” said a statement issued by Palm Springs Unified School District spokeswoman Joan Boiko who added that all teachers are trained on the platform and are alerting students to switch.

