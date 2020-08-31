Person shot in Desert Hot Springs Monday morning

News

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday morning.

The shooting was reported before 10:30 a.m. in the 11500 Block of Palm Drive, DHSPD Chief Jim Henson confirmed. Henson said officers found the victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officers have since cleared the shooting scene. There are no further details on the incident at this time. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

This is the third shooting around the Coachella Valley since Saturday.

Early Saturday morning, a man was shot and killed in a residential area of Indio.

Police investigating shooting in Indio

The Indio Police Department urges anyone who has information about the case to come forward. They can be reached at 760-391-4051.

The second shooting happened on Sunday night in Coachella. A 16-year-old was shot in the head. The teen told authorities he was standing outside of his home when somebody started shooting him.

Witnesses or anyone else with additional information regarding this shooting is urged to call the Thermal sheriff's station Investigations Bureau at 760-863-8990.