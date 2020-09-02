Redlands-based Esri offers new high tech tool in the fight against Covid-19

California

Redlands-based Esri is offering a new high tech tool in the global fight against Covid-19.

It's a graphic, map-based visualization tool that shows Covid-19 related trends, including case numbers and deaths, over time, at state and county levels.

The tool aims to provide information and insights to help decision makers at all levels make better decisions when it comes to things like lockdown orders and guidelines, aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Esri's technology is already being used to power the Johns Hopkins Covid-19 map being used to track Covid-19 data around the world.

