Palm Desert discusses extending outdoor dining on El Paseo

The city of Palm Desert is looking at closing a portion of El Paseo to traffic to expand outdoor dining.

It's all part of the city's plan to help small business owners and employees.

"We took about $2 million out of our economic reserve fund and gave forgiveable loans to our businesses and we put $1 million into a hospitality program where if you stay for two nights, you get the third night free. So we want visitors to stay and stay longer and shop on El Paseo and eat all over our wonderful desert from north to south and support businesses and donate money to our food banks," Palm Desert Mayor Gina Nestande told News Channel 3's Peter Daut.



Palm Springs and La Quinta have already passed plans to help restaurants by expanding outdoor dining areas.

