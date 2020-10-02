Man found dead in Whitewater River identified as San Diego resident

News

The Riverside County Coroner's Office has identified the person found dead in the Whitewater River last weekend.

According to the coroner's office, Clarence Roosevelt Carnes, 41, of San Diego was found dead in the river on Sunday at approximately 5:12 p.m.

The Palm Springs Fire Department was called out to assist in what was first a swift water rescue, however, deputies ended up finding a deceased male in the water.

Deputies do not suspect foul play was involved in Carnes' death. There is no additional information available on what happened at this time.

