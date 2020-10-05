Four fires burning near Interstate 10 in Beaumont

News

Cal Fire / Riverside County firefighters are working to contain four separate fires that are burning on the North and South side of Interstate 10 in Beaumont.

The fires are burning near Pennsylvania Avenue, not far from a mobile home park. Cal Fire did not mention whether those structures are threatened at this time.

15 fire engines, 1 chief officer, and 1 fire crew are on scene.

At this time, the California Highway Patrol has shut down the #4 lane on the westbound side of the I-10. According to Google maps, traffic is pushed back to the 22nd Street exit in Banning.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.