Police search for abducted child
The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a missing child out of Desert Hot Springs.
1-year-old Anthony Chacon was last seen just before 10:15 Sunday night traveling south from the 13700 block of Palm Drive, according to police.
Chacon was taken by a woman in her 40s with red hair, driving a stolen 2010 gray Toyota Corolla with a California plate 8KIL566, authorities say.
The child was last seen in Spider-Man pajamas.
If you have any information on Chacon's whereabouts, call police immediately.
