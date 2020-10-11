Police search for abducted child

News

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a missing child out of Desert Hot Springs.

1-year-old Anthony Chacon was last seen just before 10:15 Sunday night traveling south from the 13700 block of Palm Drive, according to police.

Chacon was taken by a woman in her 40s with red hair, driving a stolen 2010 gray Toyota Corolla with a California plate 8KIL566, authorities say.

The child was last seen in Spider-Man pajamas.

If you have any information on Chacon's whereabouts, call police immediately.