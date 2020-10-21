Juan C. Perez named interim County Executive Officer

News

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors have named Juan C. Perez as the Interim County Executive Officer.

Perez will take over for George Johnson, who will be retiring after nearly 30 years with the county. Johnson's last day will be December 16.

Perez is currently the Assistant County Executive Officer & Transportation Land Management Agency Director, a position he's held for three years. He began his tenure with the county in 2001, starting as a road division engineer in the transportation department. He worked his way up to agency director in 2012.

"I’ve worked with Juan for nearly 20 years and fully support the board’s decision to name him as interim county executive officer," said CEO George Johnson. "Juan is a dedicated public servant, with strong leadership values and an incredible work ethic."

Perez will not be applying for the permanent position.

The county is conducting a national recruitment to find a permanent CEO. The search will be led by an outside recruitment agency.

A new CEO is expected to be selected in early 2021.

"Many thanks to Juan Perez for stepping up into the interim position," said Chair V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor. "I also thank George Johnson for supporting him and the county in this transitional period. We, as the Board of Supervisors, look forward to moving the county forward with the opportunity to interview talented and qualified candidates nationally, as well as locally."

The County CEO reports to the Board of Supervisors, leads the development and management of the county’s $6.8 billion budget and oversees the management of all non-elected county departments.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on the search for a new county CEO.