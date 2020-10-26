Friends remember 18-year-old killed in crash with suspected drunk wrong-way driver

News

"She would just walk into a room and it would just light up," said friend Letzy Vargas.

Several friends are speaking out on the impact 18-year-old Briauna Ramirez had on those who met her. Ramirez, who was from Bermuda Dunes, died Saturday after a suspected driver entered into oncoming traffic on the 105 freeway in Lynwood, slamming into a vehicle with 5 people inside, according to CHP.

More Details: 18-year-old Bermuda Dunes resident killed by suspected drunk driver

"So much pain in my heart and I honestly am still in denial. A part of me still doesn't believe that it actually happened and that it’s actually her," said Greta Tauferner, a longtime friend to Ramirez.

Ramirez, was riding in the front-seat of a 2012 Honda. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the wrong-way vehicle crashed head-on into another vehicle near Long Beach Boulevard just after 3 a.m.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the woman

as Briauna Ramirez, whose 18th birthday was Thursday.

Authorities identified the suspect as a 24-year-old man from West Covina who was driving a 1999 Honda. According to CHP, the suspect was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries and was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

The driver of the 2012 Honda, an 18-year-old Coachella resident and a

29-year-old Coachella woman who was a passenger in the car were also taken to the hospital and treated for major injuries.

Two other people in the 2012 Honda, a 28-year-old woman from La Quinta

and a 28-year-old woman from Thousand Palms were also taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Coming up a 6 p.m. hear from friends of Ramirez who are still in disbelief that she's gone.