Demand for virus testing increases ahead of holidays, new extended hours offered at Indio fairgrounds

Coronavirus

Drive-thru coronavirus testing is still being offered at the Indio Fairgrounds. They have new extended hours to help with increased demand ahead of the holiday season.

You can now get tested between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. You don’t need an appointment, although it’s recommended you make an appointment to expedite the process on site. You can make an appointment online here.

Dozens of cars were lined up on Tuesday as hundreds got tested ahead of Thanksgiving.

“I’ve got a great family. I want to make sure that I’m safe when I’m around the kids and everybody else,” said Robert Huerta, a local resident and grandfather getting tested at the fairgrounds.

Some got tested for the first time: “At least I’ll know that I wasn’t a contributor to somebody getting something from me,” said Richard Garcia.

You don’t need insurance to get a free coronavirus test at the fairgrounds.

While health officials are encouraging the boost in community testing efforts, they also say getting a negative test isn’t your ticket to a risk-free Thanksgiving: “The covid test is a point in time test. Meaning, it might be too early for it to show up on a test. Several days later you go with your family and low and behold, it’s possible you might actually have the virus,” explained Jose Arballo, public information specialist, Riverside County Public Health.

Officials still recommend that you only celebrate with those within your direct household. If you are going to travel, they say keep the visits small, short and safe.

“The shorter, the less likelihood the virus could spread that way,” said Arballo.

Officials urging the public to take the precautions necessary now to prioritize what matters most.

“Everybody in my family is taking the pandemic seriously. I got three grandkids that are beautiful...I want to enjoy them,” said Huerta.