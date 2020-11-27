1,000 Marines receive Thanksgiving meals after pandemic forces cancellation of Adopt-a-Marine program

News

A total of 1,000 marines received Thanksgiving meals this holiday after the annual Adopt-a-Marine program was canceled this year due to the pandemic. Normally dozens of marines at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in 29 Palms are paired up to spend the day with families across the Coachella Valley.

"With the COVID restrictions for this year-- our entry-level students, as they come here from all across the country-- unfortunately it’s hard for them to get home for Thanksgiving with the COVID restrictions," said MCAGCC Lt. Colonel Matthew Hall.

American Friends of Our Armed Forces helps organize the annual event. This year, AFAF organized a way to get marines their meals even if it meant not being able to spend the day with a host family.

