Southern California region ICU capacity falls below 15%, stay-at-home orders could start on Sunday

News

The ICU capacity for the Southern California region has fallen below the 15% threshold that would trigger the new stay-at-home orders, according to the Department of Public Health.

The ICU capacity in the region dropped from 20.6% on Thursday to 13.1% on Friday night.

Riverside County is apart of the Southern California region, along with Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties.

The orders don't go into effect until 12:59 p.m. Saturday. From then, if the region's ICU capacity remains below 15%, the stay-at-home orders would go into affect 24 hours later.

Available ICU capacity in Southern California dropped to 13.1%. Anything below 15% means a lockdown order goes into effect for a minimum of 3 weeks. The earliest the lockdown orders could be imposed is Sunday. So, we have until Sunday to get the capacity back to at least 15%. — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) December 5, 2020

Under the new stay-at-home orders, barbershops and hair salons must close, restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery only, and capacity inside retail stores and shopping centers is maxed at 20%.

Hotels and lodging are may remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices.

Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open. Places of worship are restricted to outdoor only services.

The following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:

-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

-- indoor recreational facilities;

-- hair salons and barbershops;

-- personal care services;

-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;

-- movie theaters;

-- wineries;

-- bars, breweries and distilleries;

-- family entertainment centers;

-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;

-- limited services;

-- live audience sports; and

-- amusement parks.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.