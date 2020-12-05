Two new COVID-19 testing sites in the east valley provide tests for free, results in two days

News

Demand for testing has increased along with the holidays and our climbing case numbers.

News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay was out at a new testing site in Coachella to see how testing is being made more easily available for people living in the east valley.

“We’re actually doing the mouth swab, not the nasal swab which I know people get scared of,” Alejandro Espinoza, senior program officer and director of outreach for Desert Healthcare District and Foundation told News Channel 3 on Saturday.

Riverside County’s mobile testing team is providing coronavirus testing at two east valley churches.

“We’ll be having a series of events here at the Catholic Church in Coachella and also the Catholic Church in Mecca,” Espinoza said.

People that get tested at Our Lady of Soledad Parish Office in Coachella located at 52‑525 Oasis Palm Avenue or, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mecca located at 65-100 Dale Kiler Road should get their results back in two to three days.

“It’s open to the public," Espinoza said. "We’re not asking for any kind of documentation as long as you have an I.D. We don’t need proof of insurance and so these tests are totally free," he said.

People that come to these sites will also receive educational resources.

“We have different partnership organizations, community-based organizations that are providing educational resources and other safety net programs, financial assistance, rental assistance programs, cash assistance programs to our community,” he said. They are also giving out masks and hand sanitizers.

Espinoza said these are strategic testing locations.

“So folks can get used to coming here to get the test but also when we have the vaccine available for the general public, we’ll be doing the vaccines at these same sites,” he shared.

He also told us why it’s important for people, especially in the east valley to get tested.

“It’s important because we see the rates right now of COVID-19 especially here in the eastern part of the Coachella Valley rising dramatically and that’s why we are making such a push to bring these resources to the community," he shared.

Testing is open to anyone. You don’t need an appointment and walk-ins are welcome.

The community testing schedule is:

Saturday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Our Lady of Soledad parish office in Coachella, 52‑525 Oasis Palm Ave.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mecca, 65-100 Dale Kiler Rd.

Tuesday, Dec. 15, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Our Lady of Soledad parish office in Coachella.

Wednesday, Dec. 16, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mecca.

Saturday, Dec. 19, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Our Lady of Soledad parish office in Coachella.

For a map of county and state-operated testing sites and to schedule an appointment, visit https://gettested.ruhealth.org.

