At least 1 dead in fiery freeway wreck

News

Eastbound lanes on the 10 freeway in Desert Hot Springs have been shut down due to a crash overnight Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the crash involving a wrong-way driver, near Indian Canyon Drive, just before midnight Thursday morning.

At least 1 person has died after a car caught on fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Further details are not known at this time.

The collision caused a major traffic backup near Highway 62.

The right shoulder lane reopened to traffic just after 1:00 a.m.

Alternate routes to use to avoid the traffic are Highway 62 to Dillon Road.