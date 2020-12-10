Riverside County ICU bed availability drops to 4.1%, local hospitals review surge plans

Coronavirus

JFK MEMORIAL

ICU bed availability in Riverside County has now dropped to 4.1% -- a concerning statistic as coronavirus cases continue to surge across Southern California heading into the holidays.

Todd Burke, a spokesperson for Desert Care Network, says their emergency room staff members want to assure the public that if they need to, they can create more intensive care unit rooms.

He says the hospital has been preparing their surge plan since the beginning of the pandemic. Burke says emergency room staff members have the resources and equipment to convert rooms into ICU rooms if necessary, to handle additional cases.

While Desert Care Network hasn’t done this yet, the hospital says they are prepared and flexible when it comes to ensuring patients get the care they need.

Doctors are also urging people to seek proper medical care at this time. If you’re feeling unwell or if you have pre-existing risk factors, they say don’t hesitate to see a doctor out of concern for available ICU space.

Doctors do say, however, that the 4.1% ICU bed availability number is absolutely a reason to take the stay-at-home order seriously and to continue taking precautions on a daily basis.