Palm Springs to host Zoom meeting programs & grants available to businesses & employees

News

The city of Palm Springs and the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Zoom meeting Thursday morning at 9 a.m. on the latest programs and grants available to both businesses and workers.

Officials will discuss all the current Federal, State and County programs and grants available now to help during the pandemic.

It's an open Zoom session, all you have to do is register via Zoom.

You can register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZItc-CtqDorG9KTxBFMW6Z8EZWitH-WowDy?fbclid=IwAR2Nvhenk9WiUJqapEpxEOfUHNaKwT28qqO9wOxslA1R5wY3b-U_ttJ4KVk