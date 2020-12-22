Riverside County reports record day-to-day increases in hospitalizations & ICU patients
Case Changes Since Monday
Riverside County reported new 1,291 cases since Monday, bringing the total to 151,713
FULL STORY: The coronavirus vaccine has arrived to the Coachella Valley, hear from the first local healthcare workers to receive it
The county has the second-highest of the state's new COVID-19 cases per day per 100K metric. This week, the county has 120.4 new cases per day per 100K, up from 92.2 last week.
Other counties with more than 100.0 of that metric are:
- San Bernardino County (149.4) - Highest in the state
- Imperial (118.23)
- Lassen (104.1)
- Los Angeles (106.0)
Riverside County has the 9th most cases among counties across the United States, according to John Hopkins University.
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Stay-at-home Order in place in Southern California Region (Including Riverside County)
The ICU bed availability in the Southern California region remains under 15% (Currently 0.0%), meaning the stay-at-home order remains in effect.
On Monday, Governor Newsom said the order is likely to be extended beyond its current expiration date of Dec. 28 due to continued surge of COVID-19 cases.
Click here for more details on the new order
Barbershops and hair salons are now closed, restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery only, and capacity inside retail stores and shopping centers is maxed at 20%.
Hotels and lodging are able to stay remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices. Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open. Places of worship are restricted to outdoor only services.
The following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:
-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;
-- indoor recreational facilities;
-- hair salons and barbershops;
-- personal care services;
-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;
-- movie theaters;
-- wineries;
-- bars, breweries and distilleries;
-- family entertainment centers;
-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;
-- limited services;
-- live audience sports; and
-- amusement parks
Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
Testing
1,491,398 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 17,192 since Monday.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
The hours at the Indio testing site have been expanded. The hours of operation runs from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Deaths and Recoveries
Today, the county reported 36 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,789.
During Tuesday's board of supervisor meeting, Saruwatari noted that an analysis into suicides & overdoses in Riverside County revealed that suicides are down about 27% in the county, however, overdoses are up 19%. Most of the increase is in the 15-24 year-old age group, Saruwatari told Supervisors. 96% of the overdoses are unintentional.
In November, Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.
Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.
"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 2,058 recoveries since Friday. The number wasn't updated on Monday.
There are a total of 74,066 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
As mentioned above, COVID-related hospitalizations increased by 39 patients since Monday, bringing the total up to 1,278.
Hospitalizations have continued to increase in the county since Nov. 5. On Nov. 5, Riverside County had 201 hospitalizations. By Dec. 7, hospitalizations had gone up to 700. On Dec. 16, Riverside County reached 1,000 hospitalizations.
This is the most coronavirus-related patients in Riverside County in a single time since the start of the pandemic. The previous peak prior to this surge was 550 hospitalizations back in late July.
The county reported 21 more COVID-19 patients in the ICU since Monday. This brings the total to 250, the highest number of COVID patients in the ICU since the start of the pandemic.
The previous record being set back on July 30 with 167 patients.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
This comes as the county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, meaning hospitals are in their surge plans. Hospitals are converting rooms to make room for more patients.
Full Story: What Riverside County will need to do to avert 'unsustainable' overwhelming of hospitals
Coachella Valley Numbers
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 12/21/20)
(There is no update on local cases today. County officials say they are having issues with the state)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 315
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 164
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 138
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 71
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 3,856
Deaths: 47
Recoveries: 2,209
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 4,755
Deaths: 39
Recovered: 3,056
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 173
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 80
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 2,197
Deaths: 32
Recovered: 1,297
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 126
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 58
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 490
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 260
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 118
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 57
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 6,860
Deaths: 105
Recoveries: 4,270
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 1,679
Deaths: 23
Recovered: 991
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 713
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 510
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 247
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 182
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 546
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 387
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 2,056
Deaths: 67
Recovered: 1,178
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 2,026
Deaths: 68
Recovered: 1,243
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 512
Deaths: 25
Recovered: 274
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 91
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 53
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 300
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 205
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 530
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 282
· County Jails
There are 709 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 483 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 3,881 cases in the state's jails and 3,363 recoveries.
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.
Comments