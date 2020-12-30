Skip to Content
2020 The Year in the Valley
By
today at 4:04 pm
Published 4:03 pm

Looking back at the 2020 local school year

Coachella Valley families were all hit hard by the unprecedented shutdown of schools this year.

As News Channel 3's Madison Weil has reported throughout the pandemic teachers, students, and parents alike were resilient and creative in making the school year possible.

Be sure to tune in this Thursday for our special "2020: The Year in Coachella Valley"

You can watch at 6:30 p.m. on News Channel 3, CBS Local 2, Fox 11 or catch the livestream at KESQ.com/Livestream

Author Profile Photo

Madison Weil

Madison Weil joined the KESQ News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 News Team in June 2018. Learn more about Madison here.

