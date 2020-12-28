A look back at 2020 and the impact it had on local businesses

News

2020 has been a rollercoaster ride for many businesses. Some having to close their doors for good.

News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay brings us a look back at all the ups and downs.

“It has been a roller coaster," co-owner of Beer Hunter, Kevin Steele told News Channel 3. "We’ve been up and down, several closures and back open again,” he said.

The ride started in March with the California stay at home order; limiting restaurants to take out. Gyms and theaters closed their doors.

Soon, changes were underway to safely reopen.

“We want our businesses to reopen and we know they’re going to need help reopening,” Nona Watson with the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce told us.

“Now with the restrictions of just having the patio open we are down to way less than 25 percent of what we would normally be doing right now,” Steele said.

To help restaurants expand outdoor dining, Palm Canyon in Palm Springs was closed to traffic in September leading to mixed reactions.

“Businesses that are in the closure area concerned that they might lose or are going to lose their parking and lose their foot traffic,” president of Main Street Palm Springs, Joy Meredith said.

“We’re missing about half our customers ever since the COVID-19 restrictions went into effect," owner of Zobo & Meester's Bart Groendycke told News Channel 3. "We’re just losing money every month so there was really no other choice,” he added.

Now they are closed for good.

“It’s horrible that it’s happening to so many people," Groendycke said. "I’ve watched a lot of businesses not even just restaurants go under around here in the plaza and it’s really unfortunate to see all these dark building spaces that used to be full,” he said.

Meanwhile, hair and nail salons met changing restrictions. Same with gyms; many moving workouts outdoors.

Early fall brought hope as Riverside County moved to red tier.

“I’m getting a lot of comments saying thanks for opening up, thanks for surviving,” Jerry Sanders said, the owner of British Invasion.

One month later, the county reverted to the purple tier and restricted even more on November 19 with a 10 p.m. curfew.

“We had just started to get our feet back under us sort of,” Mindy Reed, owner of Zin American Bistro said.

“Having to close at 10 o’clock, it’s just going to kill our business,” Steele said.

In the final month of 2020 one more drop on the roller coaste, a regional stay at home order.

“If the pandemic is going to last longer we’re going to have to work harder," Orn Chotiyanonta, the owner of Le Basil in Palm Desert said. "One day it’s going to be over," she said. "The rest is history. We look forward to the better future,” she added.

The hope of a new year is something some of these business owners are holding onto.

