77-year-old missing, last seen Monday night in Thousand Palms
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating Dionicia Renteria, 77, who was last seen at around 9 p.m. on Monday in the 31000 block of Arbol Real Avenue in Thousand Palms.
Renteria's Description:
- 5 feet, 2 inches tall
- Weighs 130 pounds
- White Hair
- Green Eyes
She was last seen wearing pink pajamas and eyeglasses
Police say Renteria suffers from medical conditions and may become disoriented.
If you have any information on Renteria whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff's Department at 800-950-2444.
