77-year-old missing, last seen Monday night in Thousand Palms

News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating Dionicia Renteria, 77, who was last seen at around 9 p.m. on Monday in the 31000 block of Arbol Real Avenue in Thousand Palms.

Renteria's Description:

5 feet, 2 inches tall

Weighs 130 pounds

White Hair

Green Eyes

She was last seen wearing pink pajamas and eyeglasses

Police say Renteria suffers from medical conditions and may become disoriented.

If you have any information on Renteria whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff's Department at 800-950-2444.